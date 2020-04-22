New Zealand will be entering lockdown level 3 at 11.59pm on Monday April 27.

Water Safety Bay of Plenty's Regional Manager Dave White said was an important time to remember to respect the water.

"Everyone's been in lockdown for a month so there's bound to be a surge in recreational activity" White said, referring to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement of some local recreational activity being allowed during lockdown level 3.



The new lockdown level states that recreational activity, such as surfing at your local break or fishing from the beach, is allowed but still no boating activity is permitted.

White said it was a dangerous time of year to be getting back into recreational water activities – surf lifeguards are no longer on patrol, the water is much colder but the air is still warm and enticing.

Water Safety New Zealand recently announced that there's been zero drownings during the lockdown, but so far 2020's 34 drownings nationally is still leading 2019's 30 drownings for the same period.

"The community just needs to respect the water" White said.

"Check the forecast, have an alert time and if in doubt, stay out".

