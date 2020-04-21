About $30,000 in high-powered motorbikes have been seized after a group of riders allegedly fled police at high speed on Mount Maunganui's roads and footpaths.

Police were alerted to a group of people riding the bikes through Mount Maunganui streets on Sunday. The riders were seen riding without helmets or safety gear, speeding and riding on both side of the road and footpath.

Acting senior sergeant Wayne Hunter said inquiries were made at the time but due to the dangerous manner of riding, the group was not stopped. Hunter said he was also concerned at the behaviour of the riders, riding despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Bikes worth about $30,000 were seized by police at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

"These guys have blatantly ignored the lockdown rules as we have learned they have been out and about most of the weekend riding like they did at the Mount on several occasions," he told the Bay of Plenty Times.

Advertisement

"Their selfish actions in fleeing at high speed along the footpath put a lot of people at risk and it is fortunate no one was injured including themselves."

The same riders were later allegedly seen driving dangerously again in Ohauiti.

Hunter said the group were not gang members and the seven trail bikes seized, all relatively new, were powered between 250cc and 450cc.

A 20-year-old man will appear in Tauranga District Court next month charged with failing to stop. Further charges are likely, Hunter said.

Inquiries to find the remaining alleged riders were continuing.