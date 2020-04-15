People are being asked to act responsibly and stay out of the water during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Water Safety Bay of Plenty released a statement today advising anyone thinking of going out on the boat, surfing or fishing to not do so.

"It also sends the wrong message to other members of the public," regional water safety manager Dave White said.

"People need to remember that this lockdown is in place for a reason and by getting in the water you're encouraging others to do the same, not to mention that requiring rescuing will put our search and rescue teams at risk of exposure to COVID-19".

Bay of Plenty residents were urged to stay home and steer clear of all high-risk activity that could result in needing the assistance of rescue services.

"People need to think of the bigger picture," he said. "The Prime Minister has made it perfectly clear that if we stay home, we save lives.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

"We're all in this together, so we're encouraging the community to stay out of the water and stay home."

