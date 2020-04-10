In the Lakes District Health Board area, which covers Rotorua and Taupō, the total number of Covid-19 cases rose by one overnight to 13.

However, the number of cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area, which covers Tauranga and Whakatane, now stands at 39, one less than the day before.

Nationally the total number of Covid-19 cases is 1283, with 44 new cases, of which 23 people are confirmed and another 21 probable cases.

There are 16 people in hospital, including five patients in ICU, two of whom are in a critical condition.

New Zealand has recorded its second coronavirus-related death.

Deputy Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said the woman who died yesterday in Burwood Hospital also had a number of age-related health conditions.

The deceased was one of the residents from the Rosewood rest home who had been hospitalised earlier in the week, McElnay said.

Fourteen of the new cases announced today were linked to an existing cluster, she said.

There are 12 clusters of more than 10 people.

In total, 373 people have recovered - an increase of 56 on yesterday, McElnay said.





The district health board regions with the most cases are Southern (202), Waitemata (176), Auckland (169), Waikato (166) and Canterbury (135).

Two per cent of cases were linked to community transmission; 13 per cent were still being investigated.

New Zealand's 12 clusters include 69 cases from the St Patrick's Day celebration in Matamata, Marist College in Auckland with 84 confirmed cases and another 87 linked to a Bluff wedding. The Bay of Plenty was yet to record any potential Covid-19 clusters.

So far 55,685 people have been tested for the virus and there are 51,119 corona testing stocks still available,

The rise in cases today confirmed New Zealand couldn't be "too complacent" in our response to the virus, McElnay said.

