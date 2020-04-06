I am amazed at the number of illiterate cyclists in Tauranga.

In the space of five minutes, I saw two groups (adult and two children, adult and one child) glance at the sign advising the Matapihi railway bridge walkway is closed because it is too narrow to allow the 2m passing distance - and then proceed across it.

This made a total of at least 20 for the weekend.

Presumably they will be a long way from home at some point in their ride but apparently secure in the knowledge that the lockdown rules only apply to other people.

A Gifford

Tauranga

It's about respect

Re the abuse and even assault that retail staff in the service industry are enduring and the threats and abusive behaviour in queues.

So much for ''being nice''.

People who back that phrase need to harden up and our courts likewise need to ensure the punishment handed down is a lasting reminder that such behaviour is intolerable.

It's not about being nice, it is respect. Respect for those helping you. Respect for those who are going through the same experience as yourself.

Respect for yourself.

Now reread substituting "me" for "you".

How does that sound?

(Abridged)

A D Kirby

Papamoa