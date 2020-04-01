Police officers on patrol in the Bay of Plenty during the lockdown are focusing on education and encouragement - but they won't hold back enforcing restrictions if they need to.

And it will be up to the discretion of the officers how they deal with those flouting rules.

During the first weekend of the alert 4 lockdown, a service station was ram-raided and four other businesses were targeted by thieves in Rotorua.

However, Watchdog Security's Brett Wilson said the number of break-ins was comparable to a normal weekend in the city. He said while looting had not been an issue for patrols, there was a "heightened awareness".

Wilson said in Rotorua they were working with the Rotorua Lakes Council, police and Civil Defence and had "significantly ramped up our numbers" as part of their increased patrols.

He could not reveal how many extra patrols they would have in Rotorua but said the company's strong working relationship with the other agencies in Rotorua meant they could help ensure lockdown rules were being followed, monitor activity and be visible.

City Guardians and Watchdog Security on Rotorua's Tutanekai St on day one of the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / Stephen Parker

A police spokesperson said there would be a strong police presence across Bay of Plenty roads and communities during the lockdown. While their focus was on prevention they would enforce restrictions if they had to.

"Our focus will be on prevention through education and encouragement. We don't want to get to a place where we have to enforce these restrictions that come with alert level 4, but we will if required," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

During the lockdown, the message from Bay of Plenty police was to stay home and save lives.

"We understand members of the community may have concerns but they can be reassured that our focus remains on maintaining public safety, security and public order.

"Our officers will still have discretion in how they deal with matters and how they are enforced and all situations will be assessed on a case-by-case basis."

Police urged people to not be complacent and to focus on home safety, property security and to report any suspicious behaviour.

‌

More people may be at home but Bay of Plenty police say people can become easily distracted in today's challenging times.

"We acknowledge that the current environment is a stressful one for many in our community. We know that in times of high stress we can see an increase in callouts, and we would like to remind people to step back, take a breath, take stock of the situation and ensure you look after yourselves and each other.

"Please take the time to reflect on your safety around the home, the security of your property and the welfare of your loved ones. As you normally would, lock your doors and windows, lock your car and if you see anything suspicious call police."

Self-isolation means staying at home but you can leave your house to:

Access essential services, like buying groceries, going to a bank or the pharmacy.

Go to work if you work for an essential service.

Go for a walk, or exercise and enjoy nature within your neighbourhood.

If you do leave your house, you must keep a 2-metre distance from other people at all times.

Advertisement

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website