The Tauranga Chamber of Commerce is expanding its resources, effective immediately, to help businesses affected by COVID-19.

An additional $4 million of funding has been provided by the Government to the Regional Business Partnership Network (RBP) nationwide.

The Bay of Plenty region received funding for an additional three full-time Growth Advisors to support businesses, boosting the existing four advisors already working here.

The Growth Advisors are being shared across Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, Eastern Bay of Plenty Chamber of Commerce and Rotorua Business Chamber, as well as Poutama Trust, which will receive a Growth Advisor to boost support for Māori business networks and owners.

Businesses can contact the Biz Hub helpline to arrange a meeting (one-to-one or digitally), free of charge, with one of the Growth Advisors to discuss how they are affected by COVID-19 and what support they need.

The Growth Advisors will then provide direction and advice on how to get this support, by

connecting businesses with key providers and Government agencies, such as IRD and Work and Income, as well as helping them understand how to better utilise their current providers.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce CEO Matt Cowley said the purpose of the Growth Advisors was to give businesses some clear direction in a time of uncertainty, as well as equip them with a strategic plan to cope long term.

"There is so much information available and for many it can be overwhelming to know where to start, what they have access to or what course of action would best suit the specific needs of their business.

"We want the business community to know they have somewhere to turn to for guidance and that they can walk away from their session with a Growth Advisor with a renewed level of confidence and support," he said.

If you are a business based in the Western Bay of Plenty, and you want to gain free business support from a Growth Advisor, please contact the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce on info@tauranga.org.nz or 0800 BIZ HUB (0800 249 482).

If you are a business based in Eastern or Central Bay of Plenty, please contact 07 346 3657.

The Tauranga Chamber of Commerce is also planning workshops in various regional communities on issues that are affecting the collective business community, such as financial navigation, staff wellbeing and management, cash flow, continuity planning and strategy, and supply chain management.

Full details of these workshops will be released soon.