It was distressing reading in the New Zealand Herald (News, February 25) that mangrove seedlings had been deliberately planted in the Ahuriri Estuary in Hawke's Bay.

As the DoC biodiversity senior ranger Denise Fastier says, "The introduction of mangroves would be potentially catastrophic and devastate this ecosystem which is home to both endangered and resident birds."

In the Bay of Plenty, many volunteers in partnership with Bay of Plenty Regional Council work hard each year to keep and maintain open water spaces in our estuaries in which both resident and migratory birds need to feed.

Open water spaces can only be maintained by removing invasive mangrove seedlings in order to ensure open water spaces.

Such a programme has seen an increase in shore birds in Welcome Bay.

Meg Butler

Welcome Bay

Time to improvise

I am bemused by the great toilet paper panic.

Growing up in 1940s, England, toilet paper consisted of a torn-up newspaper hanging on a rusty nail in an outside privy.

An advantage over today's products was being able to read it before using it.

The only product on the market then was sold in sheets and had the texture of grease-proof baking paper and was neither absorbent nor gentle.

It is still in use in the military and until recently, hospitals also.

They really should get back to teaching history in schools so the young may learn to improvise.

Dave Phillips

Rotorua