Whakatāne operators working within the town's tourism and hospitality industries say Covid-19 coupled with December's Whakaari White Island eruption has made for a tough season.

William Stewart from NATIVConnectioNZ Ltd, said he had lost $15,000 worth of bookings on Monday alone.

NATIVConnectioNZ Ltd offers visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in the Māori world, through food and waiata and to make connections with local land and local people through guided walks.

"All of the cancellations were from overseas visitors as you'd expect at this time of the year," Stewart said.

"I'm feeling for all my mates in the tourism game who are doing it tough at the moment, we're only small fry compared to other operators.

"We'll be sweet but there's a lot of people that will be sick with worry and uncertainty at the moment."

William Stewart from NATIVConnectioNZ Ltd. Photo / File

Stewart said the impact of Covid-19 only three months after the Whakaari eruption would put a huge amount of pressure on a number of local businesses.

"The lost bookings I have experienced has a roll-on effect within Whakatāne. There will be accommodation cancellations, cafes, restaurants and bars and other retail outlets will also suffer."

Advertisement

Stewart said although his tour was land-based, it had been impacted by the eruption.

"With the rāhui on I felt it would have been inappropriate to have guided walks along the waterfront so we did cancel bookings in the 10 days immediately following the eruption.

"Covid-19 really couldn't have come at a worse time for the local sector that is still reeling from Whakaari."

Diveworks Charters owner Phil Van Dusschoten said Covid-19 had effectively shut down what could only be described as a lean season.

"We had a month off the water following the eruption and also shut the doors to our shop for four weeks," Van Dusschoten said.

"Now the phone is literally silent. March into April is usually a busy period for us with overseas visitors but the virus has put a halt to that."

He said the two events had resulted in an "uncertain charter business future" for Diveworks.

"This year we fished the Ladies tournament for the first time in exactly 20 years. In 2000 we won it but for the past two decades, we have dedicated our time to our business and never fished another tournament.

Advertisement

Diveworks Charters owner Phil van Dusschoten. Photo / Supplied

"This year after losing so much business to the White Island disaster and now coronavirus with no bookings and an uncertain charter business future we decided we needed to treat ourselves."

Van Dusschoten said he had not put in a claim for lost revenue following the eruption after finding the process "extremely difficult".

"Here we are in an isolated island, with no deaths and no new cases, and we're in shutdown. It's an economic shutdown and what for?"

Eastern Bay Chamber of Commerce general manager Crete Wana said the Whakaari eruption and Covid-19 had created a double whammy for the Eastern Bay.

Eastern Bay Chamber of Commerce general manager Crete Wana said the Whakaari eruption and Covid-19 had created a double whammy for the Eastern Bay.

"There are definitely some businesses out there finding it more than tough," Wana said.

"While the recently announced financial package is good and will help stimulate the economy, it's still going to be tough."

He encouraged people to stay local, but local and spend local to help local businesses.

"The worrying thing is the duration of the restrictions we are facing."