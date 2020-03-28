Calm, encouraging, a place of peace.

That's how Awhina House general manager Angela Wallace describes this "safe haven" for Tauranga's homeless women.

As Awhina House approaches its first birthday on April 1, Wallace is reflecting on what went into making the shelter what it is today.

Awhina is "more than just a roof over your head, or a bed - it's a home," she says.

Women who stay with them each have their own room, named after one of New Zealand's native birds.

Each bedroom at Awhina House is bright and airy, with neutral colours and large windows providing plenty of natural light and a sense of privacy away from the hubbub of the common room. A small garden, which the women help look after, completes the sense of community at the shelter.

This sense of community is also shown through the care the team offers the women who stay with them.

A nurse and a dental clinic visit from time to time, and for women who may not have much confidence from living on the streets, having their teeth looked after can be "life-changing", Wallace said.

Advertisement

It's not just small work done, either - the dental team does everything from simple fillings to dentures.

"Something like that is really transformational."

Former resident Leigh agrees.

She "didn't know where she'd be" without Awhina House.

Leigh is just one of the 40 women Awhina House has helped throughout its first year. Up to 12 women stay with them at a time, for up to 12 weeks each.

"Like any person who ends up there, I have a story."

Though Leigh came from a "privileged" background, she found herself in difficulty after her business got in trouble and she became an alcoholic.

She ended up staying with Awhina House for about two weeks shortly after they opened and her friend contacted them, thinking Leigh would cope better in a neutral situation before going to rehab.

Advertisement

"They were so caring, they gave you your space," Leigh said.

They didn't hover over her and let her have space instead of dictating how she had to spend her time, she said.

"I never thought I'd see myself in a homeless women's shelter, from where I came from."

She's now working again, running a gardening business, and rents her own home - something she credits Awhina House with helping her achieve.

"I got my life back. I fully believe they had a big deal to do with that," she said.

Wallace said the Awhina House team was "proud" to be here.

Awhina House is "more than a roof over their head ... it's a home," Angela Wallace said. Photo / George Novak

While they had been planning a get-together to celebrate the anniversary, the Covid-19 lockdown had put a dampener on that, she said.

"We will still do an in-house celebration with our current residents and look to acknowledge our supporters in some other way," Wallace said.

And by their second birthday, Wallace hoped they would "have a huge, extended whānau living in the community".

"We want homelessness to decrease in Tauranga ... we're here because there's a need, but the goal is to end homelessness."