A trial for five parties charged in relation to the Bella Vista Homes development has begun in Tauranga today.

Bella Vista Homes Limited, The Engineer Limited, their respective directors Danny Cancian and Bruce Cameron, and bricklayer Darrel Joseph are defending a raft of charges in the Tauranga District Court.

The charges laid by Tauranga City Council relate to the defendants allegedly carrying out building works which were not in accordance with the Building Act, in particular a building consent.

The judge-alone trial, presided over by Judge Paul Mabey QC, is expected to take five weeks.

The council brought charges against the five defendants after 21 houses in various stages of completion in The Lakes were evacuated in March 2018.