Tauranga artist Mr G has taken his "towel-wronger" artwork inspiration a little bit further, replicating the piece with other commonly mispronounced te reo place names.

Nine new artworks have gone up for sale online highlighting the need for proper pronunciation of Māori place names.

Graham Hoete, also known as Mr G, gained national recognition for his "Tauranga, not towel-wronger" painting that was recently purchased by Tauranga Airport.

Graham Hoete gained national recognition for his "Tauranga, not towel-wronger" painting. Photo / Supplied

The art was designed to look like a road sign with "Welcome to Towel-Wronger" crossed out with red spray paint. Tauranga was written in capitals underneath and the correct pronunciation "Toe-rrrung-a" below.

Advertisement

The new pieces included local town names like Whakatāne, Kawerau and Taupō.

Nine new artworks have gone up for sale online.

Hoete previously told the Bay of Plenty Times that the beauty of pieces like this was that it was a "tongue and cheek" way of tackling the issue of pronunciation and many people were more open to receiving it that way.

Nine new artworks have gone up for sale online.

He said to honour pronunciation was to honour the culture of a city.

There were a number of bids already on the paintings, however the reserve had not yet been met on any of them.