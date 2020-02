Crews are working to clear a crash scene on State Highway 2 near Pongakawa this morning.

The two-car crash happened on Te Puke East Rd near Maniatutu Rd on State Highway 2 about 5.35am, a police spokeswoman said.

She said there did not appear to be any injuries and ambulance was not needed.

Traffic management crews were working with emergency services to clear the scene, she said.