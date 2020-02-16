More than 20 Bay of Plenty people could be out of work as a result of a HealthCare NZ proposal with Tauranga workers set to protest today.

Tauranga members of the Public Service Association (PSA) were set to protest against the proposal that would see the disestablishment of 200 jobs nationwide.

Sixteen roles in Tauranga were set to be disestablished and replaced by call centre staff in Auckland, PSA organiser Chris Ollington said.

Five jobs in Whakatāne and a few in Rotorua had been disestablished too, he said.

The protest will take place at 3.30pm outside the HCNZ office at Waitomo House on Hull Rd in Mount Maunganui.

It takes place around the arrival of the company chief executive, who was visiting to discuss the job cuts with staff.

Healthcare NZ provided home care and support to vulnerable people for multiple District Health Boards and managed 24-hour support for people with disabilities.

The workers affected by this proposal were home support coordinators and admin staff.

Ollington said their biggest concern was the hinderance this change would have on the wellbeing of many of the business's vulnerable clients.

He said as many of the clients suffered disabilities, the call centre approach could be "really difficult for them" as opposed to the face-to-face contact the regional offices provided.

The new model could mean the company would lose a large amount of its client base, which would "not benefit anyone", Ollington said.

"HealthCare NZ offer a really important service for the people they support."