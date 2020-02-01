A Lotto punter from the Bay of Plenty has won $200,000 with a Strike Four ticket in Saturday's night's draw.

The winning ticket was sold online at MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night. The jackpot will be $20 million and the Lotto First division prize $1 million.

