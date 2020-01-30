Arataki pedestrians and cyclists will be the first to try Tauranga's newest shared crossings from Monday.

The new crossings, a Tauranga first, are at the intersections of Links Ave, Concord Ave and Farm St.

Each of the four new shared crossings included a green painted section that people can ride across without needing to get off their bikes.

People in vehicles must give way to anyone who was riding across these shared facilities, the same as they would give way to people on the standard zebra crossings.

Tauranga City Council's manager of network safety and sustainability Martin Parkes said residents could expect to see more shared crossings in the future.

"Another two shared crossings will go in along Ngatai Road as part of safety upgrades underway in that area."

He said it showed that the council was serious about making it safer and easier for people to get around the city and that they wanted people to be able to choose biking and walking options confidently.

The council's Travel Safe team will be onsite during the first week to help people get used to the new layout.

The aim was to have the safety improvements ready for the start of the school year, Parkes said.