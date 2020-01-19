Kiwi icons, the Topp Twins - Dames Jools and Lynda - wowed a capacity crowd at the 2020 Avocado Food and Wine Festival in avocado capital Katikati.

The folk singing sister comedy duo burst onto the stage as best known characters, Camp Mother and Camp Leader to the song, Poi E to a mass crowd under a sea of umbrellas, gazebos with hats and sunnies, at the Uretara Domain.

"It's so beautiful to be here in Katikati. It's been ages since we've been here," Dame Jools said.

"Look at all you people out there dressed up to the nines, when sixes and sevens would have done with a gig like this," laughed Lynda.

Advertisement

"How many remember Littleweed, Dame Jools asked.

"The biggest crop you grew down here 25 years ago was marijuana - now its avocados, isn't that amazing."

Over their two sets the Dames, who have been entertainers for 39 years, played a medley of songs for women, farmers, including their home town Huntly and Aotearoa with their familiar yodelling thrown in.

The twins invited their mother Jean, 89, on stage to sing with them and what a great voice she has.

"Mum taught us how to sing and comes on tour with us since dad passed away last year."

They praised their mother..... "love your mother," Dame Jools said.

"Go call your mother and tell her you love her."

Known for interacting with the crowd it wasn't long and Warwick, a nurse from Waiheke Island, was singled out to help Dame Lynda on and off the stage.

Advertisement

The activist sisters said they were proud to be part of this country... "you don't appreciate New Zealand until you leave it." Breaking into their Songs of Home, about their homeland, they reminded the audience to "keep hold of our water" and "don't spray so much, okay."

Dame Lynda Topp, as Ken, gets out in amongst the crowd at the Avocado Food and Wine Festival. Photo / Chris Steel

The Dames hope to do a gig in Australia to support the wildfire victims. Dame Lynda is a NZ firefighter.... "the local brigades are like a real family. A big cheer to the local fire brigade here in Katikati."

The festival was a huge success - overall the weather performed, the entertainment, the helpers and all the vendors spoken to said they had a positive time, sales were good and they'd be back, said festival chairman Rhys Montgomery.

"It was pleasing to see people coming from outside the area — Auckland, Hamilton and a busload from Tauranga. It was good to see an increase in support from the corporate side as well."

Committee member Jacqui Knight said there was a different feel to the festival to previous years in that it brought a different crowd.

"It was a nice event with an older demographic with everyone having a nice time."

She said there were a couple of changes this year which caused a ripple, but it was good to have professional security this year.

"It's an iconic event for Katikati and good for the district."