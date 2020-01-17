Tauranga City Council has had to adapt work plans for the upgrade of the intersection of Links Avenue, Concord Avenue and Farm Street in Arataki.

Work on two small roundabouts, several shared crossings and widened footpaths is currently underway on this intersection, the council said in a written statement.

Detours will be signposted. Map / Supplied

The aim is to lower speed and make it safer for people to travel through this area.

After the kick-off of the project at the beginning of January, additional underground services require relocating and extra construction works are now needed following road-testing results.

To ensure the project is completed before the school term starts on February 3 road closures will be in place 24 hours per day from January 20.

Also, weekend and evening works are being introduced to enable the contractor to get more work done within the same timeframe.

Evening work will finish each night no later than 10 pm. Noise levels will be minimised as much as possible.

Martin Parkes, manager for network safety and sustainability said: "We are committed to delivering this important safety project before schools start again. That's why we have had to make some changes to the original plan in order to prevent more disturbance

"We apologise for the ongoing inconvenience this causes for residents and for people travelling through the area while we work on the completion of this much-anticipated project."

The council advises people who use the bus in this area to look at the Bay Bus website for up to date information on the affected services: www.baybus.co.nz.

Road closures

Local residents will have access to their properties at all times. The road closures to general traffic are as follows:

- Concord Avenue between Leander Street and Maunganui Road (Leander Street can be accessed from Concord Avenue)

- Farm Street heading towards Concord Avenue (between numbers 42 and 4). Buses will be able to use Farm street to access Links Avenue (one way only)

- Links Avenue

- Spur Avenue can be accessed via Maunganui Road, there will be no right turn from Spur Avenue on to Links Avenue.