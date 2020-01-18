Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Dawn Picken: The long road towards equality in sports

By
6 mins to read
Serena Williams (USA) in action during day three of the ASB Classic tennis tournament earlier this month. Photo / File

Serena Williams (USA) in action during day three of the ASB Classic tennis tournament earlier this month. Photo / File

COMMENT

I remember 1970s and 80s advertisements for a cigarette brand, Virginia Slims. The cancer stick aimed at women was marketed with the tagline, "You've come a long way, baby."

Because why should only men

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times