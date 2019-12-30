A crash between two cars at a Tauranga intersection has left one flipped on to its roof.

At 2.55pm emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of Welcome Bay Rd and Waitaha Rd, near the Welcome Bay shops.

A police spokeswoman said nobody was injured and officers remain at the scene, along with a tow truck.

One of the cars involved in the crash wound up on its roof on a section of grass, having apparently come off the road and over the verge, a footpath and a low barrier.

Welcome Bay Takeaways manager David Cao was relieved to hear nobody was hurt.

"That's good, because I thought the car was quite badly damaged when I drove past at 3.30pm."

Harpreet Singh, from Four Square Welcome Bay, said the car landed on its roof on the grass rather than on the road at the "busy intersection".

"Traffic did not have to stop... Thankfully everyone's alright."

