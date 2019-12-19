Hannah Wells may have won every race she entered this year but she already has her work cut out for her in 2020.

Such was her success this year, the Tauranga triathlete could well have a target on her back at any events she enters and Lisa Roberts, of the United States, will be among the first to challenge her dominance.

The 2020 Tauranga Half has received a major boost with top US triathlete Roberts confirmed to take on defending champion Wells. Roberts' battle with Wells and fellow New Zealand triathlete Rebecca Clarke will be a highlight of the iconic event, which will be held on January 11.

Roberts has been a multisport professional for 11 years, competing in more than 70 full or half-distance triathlons. She is a six-time Iron distance champion and multiple record holder, making regular appearances on podiums around the world. Renowned for her running ability, Roberts is one of the most prolific runners of sub-three hour marathons in Ironman distance racing.

She is known for her steely perseverance and "can-do" attitude, which she attributes to the journey of someone close to her heart.

When she was 11, her father was in a swimming accident that left him quadriplegic. This experience and her father's positive approach to a devastating life change is part of the moral fibre that gives her the positivity to push through tough triathlon periods.

Roberts had a strong year in 2019, winning Challenge Madrid & Challenge Taiwan, and finishing second in Challenge Anhui in China, and Ironman Chattanooga in the US.

It has been a while between trips to New Zealand for the United States athletes, her first trip to these shores was in 2005, when she raced Ironman in Taupō, fell in love with the country, and returned for a short period to work as a landscape architect.

Lisa Roberts, of the United States, celebrates winning Ironman Louisville in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Roberts returns to New Zealand for a period of training and events over summer. When asked about her current form she said: "Living on the other side of the world and coming off a good break from a long 2019 race season has me on the road of slowly building back to some semblance of form. Thank goodness I've started to see signs of life in the ol' body as of late and I think I'll come good by race day."

She is well aware of the current form of Wells and Clarke.

"Both great athletes and on a tear as of late. I don't believe I've raced either of them, so that will be a new experience to look forward to."

Tauranga's Hannah Wells will have her eyes on another win at the 2020 Tauranga Half. Photo / File

Wells' 2019 exploits included Ironman 70.3 wins in Taupō, West Sydney and Sunshine Coast, as well as wins at Challenge Wanaka and the Auckland Marathon. She started this stellar year with a win in her hometown event - the Tauranga Half.

The 2020 Tauranga Half is on Saturday, January 11 at Pilot Bay, Mt Maunganui. There are still some places available for athletes of all abilities in this iconic multisport event, with entries able to be made at www.mountfestival.kiwi

Mount Festival of Multisport – January 11, 2020

Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui

Tauranga Half:

2km Swim, 90km Bike, 21km Run.

Enduro:

3km Swim, 120km Bike, 25km Run.

Hopt Soda Aqua Bike:

3km Swim, 120km Bike.

Mount Run:

(Run/Walk) 5km, 10km or 21km.