Extensive traffic management plans are being rolled out to manage the wave of Bay Dreams punters set to hit town this new year.

The event is set to bring upwards of 30,000 people to town on January 2 for the festival at Baypark.

It will start at 11am and finish at 10.30pm.

Traffic control measures will be in place at the Te Maunga roundabout to ensure managed pedestrian access to the event.

Temporary road and lane closures will be in place on SH2 between Bayfair and Sandhurst Dr.

State Highway 2 Maunganui Rd will be closed to all east and westbound traffic from 9pm to midnight.

The sections effected will be between Girven Rd and Sandhurst Dr

Signposted detours will be in place via Girven Rd, Maranui St and Sandhurst Dr.

To keep up to date with closures, people can visit the New Zealand Transport Agency's Journey Planner online.