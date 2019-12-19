A man is in the Intensive Care Unit in hospital after an incident at a property in Parkvale.

A police spokeswoman said the man was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition following the incident about 11pm yesterday.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokeswoman said a 30-year-old Tauranga man was stable in the Intensive Care Unit following the incident.

A scene examination was taking place at the Parkvale address today, she said.

The Tauranga Criminal Investigation Branch was making inquiries into what happened, she said.

Police were appealing for information from anyone in Parkvale area overnight.