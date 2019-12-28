The Bay of Plenty Times is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in June.

June 1:

Hannah Hobbs sold her five-bedroom home and gave up her government job to live in a tiny house with her daughters and dog on a tree-laden 7000sq m section in Tauranga.

The 38-year-old resource teacher and single mum to Grace, 14 and Bella, 17, was seeking an escape from the stresses of having so much stuff and working all the time.

But the simpler life came with new stresses.

Hannah Hobbs lives in a tiny house with her two kids on a 7000 sqm piece of land. Photo / Andrew Warner

June 4:

Tauranga City Council said it would finish the half-done Durham St upgrade in spite of a $3.3 million budget blowout elected officials labelled "disgraceful" and "another botch-up".

The project included streetscaping 300m of Durham St, plus Durham Lane, to make it more pedestrian-friendly and renewing and upgrading underground services including sewer pipes.

Durham St roadworks. Photo / George Novak

June 9:

Among the family of seven living in a tent in Edgecumbe, there were two severely disabled children and a third who had a serious medical condition.

Their plight highlighted the country's dire housing shortage.

The Reddings making the most of their tent. Photo / Stephen Parker

June 10:

Dame Susan Devoy withdrew from the Tauranga mayoralty race for family reasons.

Dame Susan said in a statement that a "genuine and unforeseen" family situation had arisen since she announced her candidacy.

Dame Susan Devoy. Photo / File

June 15:

"Kids are the new pets" that some landlords don't want living in their properties, a Tauranga rental agency owner said.

The revelation added fuel to the fire for two mothers who felt families with children were being discriminated against.

The Woest family, mum Rhiannon, dad Gustav, and their children, Yuna, 12, and Kvan, 9, say it's tough for families to find rental properties. Photo / Andrew Warner

June 19:

Craig McBride will be remembered as a great cricketer and respected leader by his former Tauranga classmates.

The former Tauranga Boys' College head prefect was named as one of the pilots killed in a fatal mid-air collision in Masterton.

Former head prefect at Tauranga Boys' College, Craig McBride was a keen cricketer. Photo / File

June 21:

The Filipino community was reeling following the tragic death of two men after a crash in Pongakawa involving a car and a freight train.

Three men survived but were seriously hurt. A Filipino community leader shared her thoughts about the impact of the crash and how the local community could assist the victims and their grieving families.

Tauranga Filipino Society vice-president Lolita Libeau says the Filipino community is hurting after learning some of their own were killed and seriously injured in a train crash at Pongakawa. Photo / Andrew Warner

June 27:

There were guilty pleas at the eleventh hour ahead of the trial of Operation Heracles in which 46kg of cocaine was retrieved from a ship's hull by a dive team 'fishing' in Tauranga's harbour at midnight.

The trial of the biggest cocaine haul destined for the New Zealand market was over before it even started.

Cocaine bust. The Maersk Antares docked in Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

June 29:

"It was like a bomb went off, it was so loud. It shook our whole house."

Those were the words of a Kaimai Range resident who heard an "explosion" in his usually quiet rural neighbourhood - two days before an announcement that a large methamphetamine laboratory had been found nearby.

