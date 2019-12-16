An advocate for victims of crime says a redesign of Tauranga's courthouse is a long-awaited "great first step" towards a justice system that better supports victims.

Dr Kim McGregor, the Government's chief victims' advisor, said she had heard from more than 1000 victims as part of the justice reform programme.

Many reported they did not feel safe, listened to or well informed during the court process.

"I have had complaints from victims where they have had to sit next to the accused and the supporters of the accused, where they have been sworn at, spat at, and [people have] just intimidated the victim-survivors and their supporters as well."

A separate entrance for victims was one of the changes at the top of her wishlist for the redesign.

"A redesign of the court is a great first step for listening to victims and taking care of some of their needs."