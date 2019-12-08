A car has crashed into the ASB building on Cameron Rd - again.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene between Tenth and Eleventh Ave about 11.15am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance is on scene and treating one person for minor injuries.

An ASB staff member said she was serving a customer when the car crashed.

Advertisement

"It sounded like gunshots, just the way that the glass broke."

A witness said no one was in the workspace when the car crashed into it. Photo / George Novak

"It happened so quickly too, I've still got an adrenalin rush."

"The sound of the glass cracking wasn't like you'd expect or how it is in the movies. It was like 'crack, crack, crack,'" she said.

The staff member said the car had crashed into a shared office space but she understood no one had been in that room at the time.

A witness said no one was in the workspace when the car crashed into it. Photo / George Novak

It's not the first time a car has gone into the bank.

On October 18 a car hit the side of the building about 5.55pm, smashing a window.

The driver told a reporter at the scene he had hit the gas instead of the brake.