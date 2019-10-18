A car has crashed through the ASB bank's side windows in Tauranga after the driver says he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while attempting to park.

The crash was reported to police about 5.55pm.

A police media spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times a car had crashed into a building on Cameron Rd between 10th and 11th Aves.

No one was injured and there were no blockages, she said.

A reporter at the scene spoke to two men waiting to speak to the attending police officer.

The pair said they were attempting to park in the customer parking area on one side of the bank and intended to do some shopping at a nearby shop with the crash happened.

The embarrassed male driver said he had inadvertently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake when the Subaru crashed into the side of the bank building and window.

"It was an accident," he said.

"There was minor frontal damage to our car and we're both okay," he said.

Bank staff were busy dealing with the incident to talk.

Tauranga firefighters helped to clear some of the shattered glass and other debris.