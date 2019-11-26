Two youths and an adult have been charged for an aggravated robbery at a Matatā Liquor Centre.

The robbery happened on November 16.

Police were asking anyone who may have seen discarded clothing items, and a knife or hammer in the Matatā, Lake Rotoiti and Rotoma areas following the incident to contact them.

The adult, a 19-year-old man, was due to appear in Whakatane District Court today.

The two youths will appear in Youth Court.

As part of the operation a number of addresses were searched in the Kawerau and Lake Rotoiti areas and items of interest including a weapon were found, police said.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the movements of three alleged offenders on November 16.

Police are appealing to members of the public who were driving on Manawahe Rd, and traveling between Lake Rotoma and Lake Rotoiti on November 16 between 11.30am and 2pm.

Anyone who saw a maroon Toyota Corona at those locations is asked to contact Whakatane police.