As New Zealand's top men's cricket team play England at Bay Oval, young female cricketers will be playing across from them at Blake Park.

The Genera Western Bay of Plenty Girls Super Sixes will take place tomorrow, while the Black Caps take on England on the grounds next to them.

The 2019 Girls Super Sixes has attracted record number of schools and teams, with 36 teams from 19 Western Bay of Plenty Schools from Katikati to Te Puke – an increase from last year's 28 teams from 17 schools.

At the end of the tournament, the youngsters will be given tickets to the Black Caps encounter to experience the live action of test cricket.

The Western Bay of Plenty Super Sixes is the culmination of the GoGirl school visits by Bay of Plenty Cricket women's cricket officer Rebecca Yee, giving the youngsters the chance to put their new cricket skills into action.

The GoGirl programme delivers weekly coaching sessions to Year 4 to 6 girls in Term One and Four of the school year, through a combination of the fundamental motor and cricket skills programme.

"The GoGirls sessions this term have gone really well. We have seen a lot of new girls participating in the programme. They are all looking forward to playing games against other teams. To see this many female cricketers taking part is wonderful and we are busy organising the season to create more opportunities for them" said Rebecca.

The Bay of Plenty regional cricket festivals follow the NZ Cricket philosophy of "Making school cricket programmes all about fun, participation and developing our players of tomorrow".

"At this Genera WBOP Super Sixes festival day, we are helped by some of our older Bay of Plenty representatives, where the young players will be able to show GoGirls participants where cricket can lead."

Genera Western Bay of Plenty Girls Super Sixes at Blake Park:

Participating Schools:

Matua School, Gate Pā School, Ōropi School, Pyes Pa School, Katikati Primary School, Matahui School, Ōmanu School, Pillans Point School, St Mary's Catholic School, Tahatai Coast School, Te Puke Primary School, Tauranga Primary School, Whakamaramara School, Greenpark School, Maungatapu School, Te Puna School, Bethlehem College Primary, Taumata School, Golden Sands School.