The man who died in a crash on State Highway 30 near Awakeri has been named.

He was Daniel James, 25 from Ōhope.

State Highway 30 near Awakeri was closed for a number of hours yesterday following the two-car crash.

Two other people were seriously injured.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 8.17am on State Highway 30 near Luxton and Fortunes Rds, and just north of Te Rahu Rd in Awakeri.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.