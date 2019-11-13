Entries are open now for the First National Bay Of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail 2019 and the more, the merrier.

Can you spread a little Christmas cheer this year? Register your home this November and add lights to the exterior of your property in December.

The Trail will be published in the Bay Of Plenty Times for people to visit the festive homes from Wednesday 4 December – 24 December between 8 and 11pm each night.

Entries close Sunday 1 December.

Advertisement

Please read the Terms and Conditions here.

Click below to register:

Christmas Light Trail registration

https://thehits.wufoo.com/forms/q1s6gby80b36ug6/