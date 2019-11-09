A Tauranga Lotto player will be celebrating after scoring more than $37,000 in last night's Lotto draw.

The player joins six others across the country to take away the prize with Lotto's second division.

The Tauranga player bought their ticket from Chadwick Stationery Gifts and Lotto.

The winning second division tickets were sold in Auckland, Hamilton, Oamaru North and Invercargill.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above cities should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.