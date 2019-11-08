The 81-year-old man reported missing from Pāpāmoa this morning has been located safe and well.

Police were earlier appealing for sightings of Glyndwar Williams who was reported missing from his home in Pāpāmoa about 9am today.

Earlier today

He is tall, slender and speaks with a slight accent.

He is wearing dark navy trousers, a blue shirt or jumper and casual shoes.

Police believe Williams is on foot, however, he is known to take public transport.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to contact police immediately on 105.

Police said a photo of Williams was not available at this time.