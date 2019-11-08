A Tauranga event where owners can get stuck in the mud with their pup has been postponed due to bad weather.

The Mud Dog Run set to take place this Sunday at TECT All Terrain Park has been postponed until November 24.

The decision was made due to the weather forecast for heavy rain and winds across Western Bay this Sunday.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council animal services officer Betty Hall said even though the rain would guarantee maximum mud and fun – wet and windy conditions meant everyone's safety was the first priority.

Hosted by Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Tauranga City Council, the revised event would still feature a 2.5km and 6km run through the park with plenty of mud and water-filled obstacles.

The Mud Dog Run is part of the eight fun run or walks in the Western Bay Wander Dogs Summer Series.

All people who have registered for this Sunday's run will be emailed and offered a refund.

For more information and registrations visit the Western Bay of Plenty District Council website.