Three children were involved in a crash where a ute rolled in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Five people were initially reported injured, one seriously, after the ute rolled on State Highway 2 Waiotahe about 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

The ute ended upside down in the middle of the road.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokesman said three girls, aged five, seven, and eight, from Ōpōtiki were treated and discharged from Whakatane Hospital following the crash.

A 27-year-old man from Ōpōtiki was also treated and discharged.

Police said the incident caused some traffic issues and Fire and Emergency New Zealand also attended.