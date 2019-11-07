One person remains stable in hospital after a serious crash on the Te Puke Highway.

Three people were injured, one seriously, after a crash involving a car and a truck at the intersection of the Te Puke Highway and Manoeka Rd about 8am yesterday.

All three were transported to Tauranga Hospital.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokesman said a 24-year-old woman remained stable in the ward following the crash.

A 24-year-old Te Puke man and a 40-year-old Mount Maunganui man were both treated and discharged yesterday, he said.

The Te Puke Highway was closed for a few hours between Te Puke Quarry Rd and Manoeka Rd and cordons were in place.