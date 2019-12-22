The Bay of Plenty Times is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in January.

January 2:

The tongue-poking, twerk-dancing, okurrt-saying hip hop superstar that is Cardi B gave fans all of that and more at Bay Dreams 2019.

The record-breaking female rapper was among the headline acts at this year's Bay Dreams Mount Maunganui festival today and her appearance was an obvious crowd-favourite.

Read more: Bay Dreams 2019: Hip-hop superstar Cardi B wows the crowd at Mount Maunganui festival



Advertisement

January 9:

Someone could die if traffic congestion on the notorious stretch of State Highway 2 between Waihī and Tauranga gets any worse, a seasoned first responder warns.

Katikati senior firefighter Brendan Gibbs said most days the brigade was struggling to get to emergencies as fast as they would like because of increased traffic on the highway.

Read more: SH2 traffic congestion risking lives as emergency services struggle to get through



January 12:

One of the last undeveloped beachfront blocks left near Mount Maunganui is set to go under the hammer.

Bayleys selling agent Janelle Ganley said she expected developers or richlisters looking to build a dream home to pay millions of dollars for the land.

Read more: Large $4.1m vacant block along Mount Maunganui beachfront set to go under the hammer

One of the last vacant beachfront blocks near Mt Maunganui has gone up for sale.

Loud neighbours prompted almost 6000 noise complaints to Tauranga City Council last year - including 63 about loud music at one residential address. Up to December 21, there had been 5943 complaints made to Tauranga City Council's noise control hotline. At least 510 notices for excessive noise were issued and equipment was seized 17 times. Read more: Noisy neighbours prompt thousands of complaints in Tauranga

More than 6500 noise complaints to Tauranga City and Western Bay councils this year. Photo / File

January 17:

A woman has suffered a serious head injury after falling about 22m while abseiling at Mauao in Mount Maunganui.

Police and emergency services personnel were called to a climbing wall on the northern face of Mauao about 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Read more: Woman seriously injured in 22m fall at Mount Maunganui



January 19:

Hairini was Tauranga's top-performing suburb for rises in property values in the past year, according to new data.

The latest OneRoof/Valocity figures show median house prices in the area grew 15.9 per cent from December 2017 to December 2018 - the highest increase among Tauranga suburbs.

Read more: Tauranga's surprising top-performing suburb

Bruce Cronin has lived in Hairini since 1992.

January 21:

The wife of a man tragically killed in a kitesurfing accident says her family's lives have been "changed forever".

Logan Gemming, a physical education and health teacher and a Year 11 dean at Tauranga Boys' College, died at Fergusson Park in Tauranga, yesterday.

Read more: 'Our lives have changed forever': Wife grieves for husband killed in kitesurfing accident



January 28:

The grass banks were heaving as one of the largest and loudest crowds yet at Bay Oval settled down for a day at the cricket.

Saturday's ODI between the Black Caps and India was a sell-out (9143 people being the official count) and walking around the Mount Maunganui ground under a scorching sun, everything felt bigger and busier than at any game hosted there before.

Read more: Indian fans bring lively atmosphere to sold-out Bay Oval ODI against NZ

Second cricket ODI between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval. Anuj Shah (left) with friends and family. Photo / Andrew Warner

January 29:

A "crucial" $5.2 million cycle bridge has been approved as part of the Ōmokoroa to Tauranga cycleway.

Priority One's latest figures show the Western Bay of Plenty District Council has issued a $5.2m building consent for the clip-on cycle bridge over State Highway 2 at Te Puna.

Read more: Council approves $5.2m cycleway bridge over Wairoa River