Katikati police are appealing for information after a fire at the Katikati Rugby Club in Middlebrook Drive last night.

Acting Sergeant Mark Farrell said the incident was called in at 8pm after a volunteer fire crew member saw smoke when driving past.

As they got closer they saw flames coming from under the deck.

The crew member and neighbours managed to get buckets of water onto the fire.

Advertisement

"Given it was a dedicated fire, had it not been for the quick response of some locals and following up with the fire brigade, the whole structure could have gone."

Police believe the fire was deliberately lit.

READ MORE:

• Local Focus: Katikati is officially one of the best towns in New Zealand

• Katikati retailer gets home detention and fine for exploiting migrants

• Police identify man found dead on Katikati College grounds

• Information sought on trio involved in aggravated robbery of couple in Katikati

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity around 8pm, or saw anyone running away from the area around that time, is urged to contact the police.

Either call into the Katikati Police station on Main Rd or make a phone call.

Information can be given anonymously.