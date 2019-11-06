The local community has rallied together to build a brand new asphalt bike track in Pāpāmoa.

The track, a year in the making, has been officially opened at Tahatai Coast Primary School.

Project Tauranga partners contributed machinery, materials and many hours of labour to get the 500m bike track finished and opened.

Tahatai Coast Primary School Principal Matt Skilton said the bike track would provide hours of safe cycling fun for students and the local community and was thankful to all involved.

"We're thrilled that so many local businesses have given their time freely to build a bike track that could never have been completed without their support," Skilton said.

In addition to the volunteer work, the Bike On NZ Charitable Trust provided funding support.

Project Tauranga is a Tauranga City Council programme that encourages organisations to help local communities.