New blood voted into power at Western Bay of Plenty District Council will be formally appointed into their roles today.

The new council meet for its inaugural meeting from 1pm in council chambers, where new - and old - elected members will be formally welcomed and sworn in.

Of the new appointments is the promotion of seasoned councillor John Scrimgeour as deputy mayor. Scrimgeour, who represents the Te Puke ward, will join incumbent mayor Garry Webber in leading the council, and region, over the next three years.

Former deputy mayor Mike Williams stepped down from the role earlier this year, ahead of the local body elections.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Maketu-Te Puke ward member John Scrimgeour, who will formally be appointed deputy mayor today. Photo / File

Other councillors returning to their elected member roles this season are Margaret Murray-Benge, Monique Lints, Kevin Marsh, Grant Dally, Don Thwaites, Mark Dean. They are being joined by new councillors James Denyer, Christina Humphreys, Anne Henry, Murray Grainger.

The appointments of elected members to chairperson positions of council committees and community boards are expected to be established today.