A playground at a Whakatāne primary school has been engulfed in flames.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were inundated with calls to a playground fire at Apanui School about 8pm last night.

He said the playground was fully involved in flames when crews arrived but was quickly contained.

Crews were called to the fire just after 8pm. Photo / Apanui School

The fire was being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews at the school. Photo / Apanui School

Two fire appliances attended.

A post on the Apanui School Facebook page said: "Our senior playground has been deliberately set on fire tonight by teenagers."

The school thanked emergency services for their work in containing the fire.