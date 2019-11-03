Eves Realty Greerton put on a blasting masterclass yesterday to set up a 187-run win over Bayleys Central Indians in the Bay of Plenty Cup.

Batting first, Greerton racked up 308/6. Brett Hampton belted 88, while Taylor Bettelheim chimed in with 74. Umesh Ranaraja (51) and Bruce Kerr (47) also made significant contributions.

In the second innings, six wickets from Jared Tutty led his side home to a massive 187-run win to reclaim their place at the top of the standings. Lovely Sandhu shone at one end for Central Indians as he worked his way to 78 before dismissal but his team was bowled out for 121.

Meanwhile, longtime Carrus Mount Maunganui bowler Dale Swan wrote his name into Baywide cricket history when he took eight wickets in his side's 81-run win over arch-rivals Element IMF Cadets.

Mount Maunganui batted first and were removed for 200 in the 48th over. Mount newcomer Tim Tomlinson, who previously played premier cricket in the City of Sails, top scored with 62 runs, while Peter Drysdale chipped in with 29. Mayura Galappaththi was the best of Cadets' bowling attack, returning 3/21.

Cadets made a solid start to their reply at 42 for the loss of two wickets - enter the Mount Maunganui skipper who, wearing his 200 premier game cap with absolute pride, proceeded to destroy Cadets' innings.

Four LBW decisions, two balls that spread the stumps and a caught and bowled along with a catch picked out by Tony Goodin resulted in Cadets being dismissed for 119. The last Baywide eight-wicket bag was taken by Black Cap Trent Boult in February 2013, returning figures of 8/37.

A New World Te Puke century took centre stage at Nicholson Field, where the visitors dispatched Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College in a high-scoring match-up. Te Puke took first use of the college strip, with opening batsman Tai Bridgman-Raison in top form in belting 87 runs.

Batting at four, keeper Blair McKenzie anchored his team's innings as they posted 244/4. McKenzie played a patient innings of 109 with a strike rate of 75 (per 100 balls). Tommaso Pini and Niven Dovey took two wickets apiece for Tauranga Boys'.

Niven Dovey backed up his two wickets to top-score with 61 runs, while Tim Clarke posted a handy 41 as the Tauranga students made a valiant attempt to chase down the solid target. The Te Puke bowlers tightened the screws to bowl their opponents out for 216 and claim their fourth win of the season.

Generation Homes Lake Taupō picked up their second Bay of Plenty Cup after setting Geyser City a solid target. Skipper Habib Malik opened his side's turn at bat and top-scored with 72 runs. Michael Mitchell posted an unbeaten 60 as Lake Taupō reached 253/4 in their 50 overs.

Sam Kershaw (74) and BJ Astwood (41) provided plenty of defiance at the wicket before their team was bowled out for 194 to hand Lake Taupō a 59-run victory. Moko Rivers was the best of the Lake Taupō bowlers, taking three wickets at a cost of 44 runs.

Bay of Plenty Cup Results

Mount Maunganui 200 (Tim Tomlinson 62, Peter Drysdale 29; Mayura Galappaththi 3/21, Fergus Lellman 2/31, Finn Dempsey 2/31) lost to Cadets 119 (Jacob Logan 23; Dale Swan 8/19).

Lake Taupō 253/4 (Habib Malik 72, Michael Mitchell 60no, Roger Urbahn 44; Matt Collier 3/46) lost to Geyser City 194 (S Kershaw 74, BJ Astwood 41; Moko Rivers 3/44, AJ How 2/22, R Urbhan 2/34).

Te Puke 244/4 (Blair McKenzie 109, Tai Bridgman-Raison 87; Tommaso Pini 2/26, Niven Dovey 2/42) defeated Bond & Co Tauranga Boys College 216 (Niven Dovey 61, Tim Clarke 47, Isaac White 26; Iman Singh 2/20, Mikaere Leef 2/35, Christian MacDonald 2/42)

Greerton 308/6 (Brett Hampton 88, Taylor Bettelheim 74, Umesh Ranaraja 51, Bruce Kerr 47; A Gibbs 2/55) lost to Central Indians 121 (Lovely Sandu 78; Jared Tutty 6/55, Shane Wineti 2/10, B Hampton 2/45)

Points Table:

Greerton 28, Te Puke 28, Mount Maunganui 25, Central Indians 16, Cadets 16, Lake Taupo CC 16, Tauranga Boys' College 13, Geyser City 4.