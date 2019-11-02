There was not just one, but two big Lotto wins in Pāpāmoa this weekend – what are the chances?

Two lucky Pāpāmoa Lotto players will be celebrating in the sun today after each winning $333,333 in Saturday night's Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak'nSave Papamoa and Fresh Choice Papamoa.

Altogether, there were three Lotto First Division winners, with the two Pāpāmoa punters splitting the $1 million prize with a player from Nelson.

That ticket was bought at Richmond Night 'n Day.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and will roll over to Wednesday, where the jackpot will be $9m.

Strike Four was also won on Saturday by a player from Huntly, who netted $300,000. The ticket was bought from The Bookshop and Lotto.