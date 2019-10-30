A person has been arrested in relation to an incident in Welcome Bay that saw armed police deployed and roads cordoned off.

Police responded to reports of what allegedly sounded like a firearm going off on Osprey Dr in Welcome Bay about 4.50pm yesterday.

Police checked the property but no firearms were found.

A person was taken into custody for disorderly behavior, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers were in the area making inquiries for several hours and were armed as a precaution, she said.

Cordons were in place on Osprey Dr, Kestrel Ave and Waitaha Rd in the Welcome Bay area.