A Bay of Plenty century and a six-wicket bag in the deciding match were not enough to retain the Howell Family Trophy at the weekend.

Bay of Plenty hosted Hawke's Bay at the Tauranga Domain and it was the visitors who emerged victorious to claim the trophy.

The two sides entered Sunday's 50 over title decider after a win each in Twenty20 action on Saturday. Bay of Plenty won the toss on day two and elected to bat, setting Hawke's Bay a substantial target when they posted 280 for the loss of nine wickets.

Northern Districts batsman Joe Carter came in at number four when the hosts were 48/2 and put on a 132-run partnership with fellow Northern Districts player Bharat Popli.

Popli was the first to be dismissed when he fell with 83 runs to his name. Carter continued before he was caught by Angus Schaw off the bowling of Bradley Schmulian for 128 with four balls remaining in his sides turn at bat. Schaw was the best of the Hawke's Bay bowlers with four wickets for 53 runs.

Hawke's Bay lost their first wicket for just three runs but worked their way back into contention. When they were at 226/9, Bay of Plenty were well and truly in control. However, Dominic Thompson and Ben Stoyanoff defied all that the opposition bowlers could throw at them to take their side through to a one-wicket win with just two balls to spare.

Thompson finished with an unbeaten 109 off 91 balls while Stoyanoff posted a hugely valuable seven runs. Cameron Riley grabbed a six wicket bag returning figures of 6/83.

The Howell Family Trophy will now reside in Hawke's Bay during the winter break until the two provinces go into battle again in 12 months.

Hawke's Bay comprehensively won the first of the two Twenty20 games on Saturday.

Batting first the visitors posted an impressive 189/8. Matt Edmonson and Dominic Thompson, batting at three and four, did the damage with both reaching the 60s before being dismissed. Bay of Plenty spin bowler Peter Drysdale, who was the home side's second change, weaved some magic taking four wickets at a cost of 29 runs.

Bay of Plenty failed to bat their overs out and were dismissed for just 118. The damage was done in the middle of the their innings with three wickets falling for just six runs.

The afternoon encounter was a thriller, with Bay of Plenty evening the score and taking the Howell Family Trophy into a day two decider.

Bay of Plenty showed a lot more authority in the afternoon encounter when they posted 182/8. Joe Carter and Drysdale put on an 80-run opening stand before Carter was removed for 32 runs. Drysdale continued on to be rewarded with a half-century. Batting at five, Popli anchored the Bay of Plenty innings belting 55 off 30 balls while Dan Price chipped in with 21 runs.

Hawke's Bay were on the required run rate from the start. Edmonson again led the way to top score with 62 while Schaw and Thompson both made handy contributions. The game was in the balance entering the final over, with Hawke's Bay falling two runs short as they were restricted to 180/5 to hand Bay of Plenty a narrow victory.

Howell Family Trophy Cricket Series

Saturday:

First Twenty20:

Hawke's Bay 189/8 (Matt Edmonson 67, Dominic Thompson 65; Peter Drysdale 4/29) beat Bay of Plenty 118 (Stephen Crossan 45, Bharat Popli 29, Joe Carter 25; William Clarke 3/14).

Second Twenty20:

Bay of Plenty XI 182/8 (Bharat Popli 55, Peter Drysdale 50, Joe Carter 32, Dan Price 21; Ben Stoyanoff 3/29) beat Hawke's Bay 180/5 (Matt Edmonson 62, Angus Schaw 47, Dominic Thompson 27; Habib Malik 2/28, Tim Pringle 2/33).

Sunday:

Fifty Over:

Bay of Plenty 280/9 (Joe Carter 128, Bharat Popli 83; Angus Schaw 4/53) lost to Hawke's Bay 281/9 (Dominic Thompson 109no, Bradley Schmulian 66, Bayley Wiggins 52; Cameron Riley 6/83).