Central Indians batsman Steve Nicholls plays a shot. Photo / Stephen Parker

Carrus Mount Maunganui new recruit Brett Randell roared into life in his first game in the green and gold strip on Saturday.

Geyser City had first use of the wicket at Blake Park and were bowled out in the 32nd over for 101. Northern Districts medium pacer Randell, who has recently relocated to the Bay of Plenty, showcased his talent in taking four wickets for 13 runs. Sam Kershaw was the best of the visitors batting attack top scoring with 37 runs.

It took Mount Maunganui just 13 overs to get the required runs, losing two wickets on the way. Mount keeper Ben Pomare powered his team to victory with an unbeaten 78 off 41 balls.

New World Te Puke bowler Daniel Elyashiv dismantled the Bayleys Central Indians batting attack, grabbing five wickets at a cost of 25 runs as the Rotorua side were removed for 124. Tasman Carsons returned figures of 3/27. Batting at 10, Lakhwinder Bhatti was the best of the Rotorua team's batsmen with 22 runs.

Te Puke bowler Steve Earle steams in against Central Indians. Photo / Stephen Parker

Te Puke lost five wickets on their way to victory with Mikaere Leef in good touch with 43 runs and veteran batsman Tai Bridgman-Raison chipping in with a handy 27. Long-time Central bowler Andrew Gibbs was the best of his sides bowling attack with three wickets.

New Zealand Under-19 player Fergus Lellman demonstrated his all-round ability, taking five wickets for Element IMF Element Cadets against Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College. Batting first the students were bowled out for 158. Ben Vyver top scored with 37 runs, with Lellman the chief destroyer in returning bowling statistics of five wickets for 28 runs.

Cadets had a few hiccups on the way to the win points on offer, losing five wickets. Gurwinder Singh, who is better known for his bowling feats, anchored his sides victory with 56.

Eve's Realty Greerton smacked 227 for four wickets before humbling Generation Homes Lake Taupō, removing them for 45. Ben Lind top scored with 80 while Umesh Ranaraja and Pip Thickpenny both registered half centuries.

The Greerton wickets were well shared around with seven individual bowlers getting their name in the score book.

At the close of play in round four, the Bay of Plenty Cup standings had a familiar look with defending champions Greerton leading the way from Te Puke, Mount Maunganui, Cadets and Central Indians.

Bay of Plenty Cup Results

Geyser City 101 (Sam Kershaw 37, Daniel Fisher 20; Brett Randell 4/13) lost to Mount Maunganui 103/2 (Ben Pomare 78no).

Greerton 227/4 (Ben Lind 80, Umesh Ranaraja 51, Pip Thickpenny 51; Will Perry 3/46) beat Lake Taupō 45 (Jared Tutty 2/3, Lee Watkins 2/12).

Central Indians 124 (Lakhwinder Bhatti 22; Daniel Alyashiv 5/25, Tasman Carsons 3/27) lost to Te Puke 127/5 (Mikaere Leef 43, Tai Bridgman-Raison 27; Andrew Gibbs 3/28).

Tauranga Boys' College 158 (Ben Vyver 37, Tim Clarke 31, Cameron Templer 22; Fergus Lellman 5/28, Michael Barbeau 3/24) lost to Cadets 162/5 (Gurwinder Singh 56, Jono Boult 30, Andrew Mascall 27).

Points Table

Greerton 27, Te Puke 21, Mount Maunganui 18, Central Indians 15, Cadets 15, Tauranga Boys College 12, Lake Taupo CC 9, Geyser City 3.