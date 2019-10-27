A toilet block fire and a two-vehicle crash were among callouts that kept emergency services busy overnight in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital to be checked over following a two-vehicle crash at 9.50pm on Sunday.

It was at the intersection of 21st Ave and Cameron Rd in Gate Pā.

Firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill on the road after the crash, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Two-car crash on Te Ngae Rd, Rotorua, two people injured
Northland road toll at 25 after single-car crash
Fatal Northland crash after van hits bank and rolls
Car rolls off road in crash near Craggy Range Winery on Waimarama Rd, Hawke's Bay

Other fire callouts overnight on Sunday included:

- Rotorua: Small fire in the backyard of a property in Rutland St just after midnight.
- Kaingaroa: Well-involved car fire on the corner of Kennedy St and Dunn Rd.
- Rotorua: Tree on fire in Graham St at 8.16pm linked to people burning contaminated beehives.
- Whakatāne: Youths trying to set a tyre on fire in Cutler Cres at 8.19pm.
- Tauranga: Small fire, 5m by 3m, in a toilet block in a reserve in Carmichael Rd in Bethlehem just after 7.50pm. Tauranga City Council notified.
- Te Puke: Small fire under a tree in Harington St about 7.30pm.
- Mount Maunganui: Report of a rabbit hutch on fire in Te Maunga Lane just before 6pm, out on arrival.