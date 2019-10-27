A toilet block fire and a two-vehicle crash were among callouts that kept emergency services busy overnight in the Bay of Plenty.
A police spokeswoman said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital to be checked over following a two-vehicle crash at 9.50pm on Sunday.
It was at the intersection of 21st Ave and Cameron Rd in Gate Pā.
Firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill on the road after the crash, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.
Other fire callouts overnight on Sunday included:
- Rotorua: Small fire in the backyard of a property in Rutland St just after midnight.
- Kaingaroa: Well-involved car fire on the corner of Kennedy St and Dunn Rd.
- Rotorua: Tree on fire in Graham St at 8.16pm linked to people burning contaminated beehives.
- Whakatāne: Youths trying to set a tyre on fire in Cutler Cres at 8.19pm.
- Tauranga: Small fire, 5m by 3m, in a toilet block in a reserve in Carmichael Rd in Bethlehem just after 7.50pm. Tauranga City Council notified.
- Te Puke: Small fire under a tree in Harington St about 7.30pm.
- Mount Maunganui: Report of a rabbit hutch on fire in Te Maunga Lane just before 6pm, out on arrival.