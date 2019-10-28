Every year Māori rugby league players all over New Zealand, as well as overseas, look forward to one event more than any other.

The New Zealand Māori Rugby League Tuakana Tournament, held at the Rotorua International Stadium at the weekend, attracts some of the best Māori players around in a weekend-long celebration of sport and culture.

Almost as thrilling as the rugby league itself are the pre-game haka - never short of passion and enthusiasm.

