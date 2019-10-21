For six weeks, Australian pop star Tones and I has held the number one spot on the New Zealand music charts - and fans of all ages will get to see her live in the Bay of Plenty.

Her Platinum single Dance Monkey has spent the past 11 weeks on the Official Top 40 Singles chart, spending a total of six of those weeks in the top spot.

This summer, the singer songwriter has announced one headline show in New Zealand on January 5 - an all ages gig at Mount Maunganui's Trustpower Baypark presented by ZM, Pato Entertainment and Audiology.

Originally from Australia's Mornington Peninsula, Tones And I is having a massive breakout year, starting with her debut single Johnny Run Away, which was released on March 1. Next came what was to become a huge global hit, Dance Monkey on May 10, reaching number one on official singles charts in more than14 countries including the UK, Ireland, Germany, New Zealand, Australia and more. She has also amassed hundreds of millions of streams.

Tones and I, who released her debut EP The Kids Are Coming on August 30, now holds the record for the longest consecutive number 1 for an Australian artist on the ARIA singles chart. A massive achievement for someone who was busking on the streets and living out of a van only six months ago.

Tickets for Tones and I's all ages show will be on sale from 7pm on Monday, October 28 at ticketfairy.com. There will also be a Spark pre-sale from Thursday, October 24 at 7pm until 11.59pm on Sunday, October 27.

She will be joined by New Zealand pop act Theia, who has been gaining a lot of attention since the release of her breakthrough hit Roam from her debut EP. Earlier this year Theia released her second EP, Not Your Princess featuring songs such as Bye Bye, Candy and Not Your Princess.