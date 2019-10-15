Three occupants of a ute which rolled in Ōropi this afternoon have been injured.

A police spokesman said the vehicle rolled over on State Highway 29 near the Ōropi roundabout and police and emergency services were called to scene about 4.15pm.

One occupant suffered moderate injuries and two others received minor injuries, he said.

The cause of the crash which had blocked one lane for a time was being investigated.